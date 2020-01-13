LSU Cancels Classes Ahead of National Championship Game

The student part of student athletics, will take a back seat at Louisiana State University on Monday and Tuesday. LSU has decided to cancel all classes before Monday’s national championship game and the day after, “to accommodate students who are traveling to New Orleans for the national championship game.”

The school’s new semester was set to begin on Monday, but the Board of Supervisors ruled on Friday that classes should be canceled.

The move was greeted with much rejoicing from LSU students, who had been advocating for classes to get canceled all of last week.

Dear @LSU, Y’all got 5 days to cancel classes on January 13th or I’m doing it myself. Tick. Tock. Sincerely, An LSU student and @LSUfootball fan. — sema’jay (@semaj_htx) January 6, 2020

A petition had begun last week to “Cancel School for the National Championship” to pressure the board into changing their schedule for the new semester.

“The Louisiana State University fighting tigers football team has made it to the most prestigious game of the season, The National Championship. This game takes place on Monday January 13th, which is the first day back for the spring semester,” the petition explained.

“The LSU student body has been known to have a large amount of school spirit and needs to be present for their team in their hardest game of the year.”

The petition, along with the social media clamoring from students, obviously worked. LSU will face Clemson for the National Championship Monday night at 8 P.M.

