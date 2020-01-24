Former NFL player Antonio Brown appeared in court on Friday wearing an anti-suicide smock, as he stood before a judge on charges that he assaulted a moving truck driver.

During his court appearance, Brown faced charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief stemming from the alleged assault of a truck driver who was reportedly transporting the player’s belongings from California to his home in Hollywood, Florida, the Spun reported.

But during his appearance, Brown appeared to be wearing a police-issued anti-suicide smock, a garment that prevents inmates from using prison clothing to fashion a noose to hang themselves.

This is Antonio Brown today wearing an anti-suicide vest making his 1st court appearance since he turned himself in last night. He was granted $110,000 bond but he was ordered to surrender his passport, wear a GPS monitor & must undergo a health evaluation pic.twitter.com/svDcg4cfgM — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 24, 2020

Antonio Brown was granted bail after a hearing this morning. Bond was set at $100K and he will be required to get GPS monitoring, release his passport and guns, go through drug and alcohol testing and a mental health evaluation, per @CameronWolfe. pic.twitter.com/GwTxzTRswA — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 24, 2020

Brown was allowed bail and will also have to give up his passport and weapons. He will be required to undergo alcohol testing, will be placed under mental health evaluations, and will wear a GPS monitoring device. The court determined that he is a flight risk.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player was arrested on Thursday after he turned himself in to face charges after a warrant for his arrest was issued.

“He’s innocent of these charges. Hopefully we’ll get bond tomorrow and he’ll be acquitted of all charges,” Brown’s attorney Eric Schwartzreich told WFOR-TV.

Brown played in the NFL for nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2019. The Raiders released Brown due to his chaotic off-field antics. He was quickly signed by the New England Patriots, but was quickly cut after he was hit with another charge of sexual assault in September.

