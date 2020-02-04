Jags to Play Two London Games in 2020

The team most often mentioned in connection with moving to England, will play two home games in London in 2020.

Wembley Stadium will be the site for the games, and the Jags will play back-to-back games there. Jacksonville will be the home team for both games.

“This isn’t about next season or the next few seasons in Jacksonville, but really about the next 10 years, 25 years and beyond,” Jags Owner Shad Khan said. “There is no better time than now to capitalize on the opportunity to play two home games in London, where we will continue to develop our loyal and growing fan base there and throughout the UK, during a period in which I will be focused heavily on creating a new downtown experience that we want, need and must have here. We have an exceptional opportunity right in front of us for Jacksonville to meet its potential and be the city I imagined we’d become when I arrived here in 2011. I am optimistic and believe it will happen.”

The Jaguars are aggressively pursuing a $500 million deal in Jacksonville that will build-up residential properties around TIAA Bank Field. It’s not yet known which teams the Jags will host in London.

