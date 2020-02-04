Super Bowl Streaking Instagram Model Has ‘No Regrets’ Despite Arrest

The woman who decided to charge the field in a bikini during the Super Bowl says she has “no regrets,” despite being arrested for her actions.

Instagram model Kelly Green, also known as Kelly Kay, jumped over the railing at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Sunday night. The social media influencer then attempted to run on the field and flashed her behind before being stopped by security.

Watch:

Security personnel tackled Kelly Kay who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/KcyRP8Yzh1 — SUPER. BOWL. CHAMPIONS. 💚 (@LuisNFL96) February 3, 2020

Kay was arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespass. However, Kay isn’t letting her encounter with the police get her down.

“Do what you want, when you want, life’s too short to have regrets ☄️ Thanks @nfl for having me ‼️” Kay wrote.

The IG model then posted a pic of the outfit she had on under her clothes, and had intended to display on the field.

“Young jail bait out of jail!” Kay posted after her release from jail on Monday. “Fresh out the pen! Fresh out Dade County, what?!”

The model faces up to one year in prison if convicted on the trespass charge. Though, the possibility of her doing any jail time is extremely remote.

