WATCH: Boxer Gervonta Davis Arrested for Domestic Violence over Shocking Video

Lightweight boxing champion Gervonta Davis has found himself is facing serious legal issues, after a video of him grabbing and shoving his ex-girlfriend at a charity basketball game, has gone viral.
Davis, 25, surrendered to the Coral Gables Police Department on Tuesday, the charge against him is one count of “simple battery domestic violence.”
Gervonta Davis just did this in public to his baby momma……
— Best Fights 🎬🍿 (@30SecFights) February 2, 2020
Not the brightest thing Gervonta Davis has ever done…..ὣ♂️♂️ pic.twitter.com/AtSJoGz2Iz
— Boxing King Media (@BoxingKingMedia) February 2, 2020
TMZ obtained a copy of the police report which states that the argument between the two continued backstage, and that surveillance footage shows Davis striking the his ex-girlfriend.
According to TMZ Sports:
The report says Davis dragged the woman off the floor of the celeb game to a separate room — all while grabbing her shirt with his hand close to her throat.
When they got to the backroom, cops say video shows Davis ‘pulling his arm back and then forward towards the victim, which is consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw.’
Cops say the woman cooperated with police and provided a written statement saying she was attacked by Davis. She also allowed police to take photos of her injuries.
Davis, however, has released a statement denying that he ever struck the woman.
Davis has had brushes with the law in the past. In 2017, he was arrested on assault charges for allegedly punching a friend. In 2018, he arrested after a street fight in Washington, DC.Davis is an undefeated champion with a record of 23-0.Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter @themightygwinn
