Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal: Don’t Walk Around ‘with a Damn AR’

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal reacted to photos of people open-carrying rifles and shotguns in North Carolina by proclaiming, “You don’t need to be a US citizen walking around with a damn AR.”

He tweeted:

If you like ARs and all that. Take your ass to the military! You don’t need to be a US citizen walking around with a damn AR, Grenade launcher or, whatever is considered military grade. Seriously, what’s okay about that? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 12, 2020

Beal also tweeted, “That’s fine it’s our ‘constitutional right,’ which we all know is wrong! But why carry them into public places like we living a a fucking war zone?”

One Twitter follower said, “I don’t see the problem with me owning an AR, going to the shooting range and shooting at targets. Why do you care so much?”

Beal responded: “Zero prob with going to the range.. but just walking around in phblinc [sic] with it? That’s cool?”

When one Twitter user suggested Beal was speaking about things he did not understand, Beal said, “I know plenty my man. In this instance, yes I’m singling out an AR bc that’s what’s visible in a pic I was referring too. Now, since It’s just an opinion. Do you think it’s smart to walk around out in Public with an AR?”

Despite Beal’s numerous tweets, an AR-15 is not a military firearm. It is a semiautomatic rifle that shoots one round, and only one round, each time the trigger is pulled. Military firearms — commonly known as M4s — have a select-fire switch that allows them to either be fired in semiautomatic mode or in fully automatic bursts.

