Charity Golf Match Featuring Woods, Manning, Mickelson, and Brady Smashes TV Ratings Record

Few sports figures have done more winning than Tom Brady, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods. Therefore, it shouldn’t surprise that their recent charity golf match smashed the all-time TV golf ratings record.

The Match II: Champions for Charity, which pitted Woods/Manning vs. Brady/Mickelson, drew an average of 5.8 million viewers on Sunday. Those numbers were drawn from TBS, TNT, TRUTV and HLN.

Peak viewership for the event came in at 6.3 million, and the event raised $20 million for coronavirus related charities.

Turner Sports’ Presentation of #CapitalOnesTheMatch Delivers Most-Watched Golf Telecast in Cable Television History Full release: https://t.co/7El6sao73h pic.twitter.com/S3Ov45UuuN — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) May 25, 2020

Woods and Manning defeated Brady and Mickelson on a rain-soaked course at Medalist Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida.

The previous ratings title holder for a televised golf event was the 2010 Masters, which drew an average of 4.9 million viewers. Of course, there was no lockdown or quarantine in 2010, which definitely played a part in the historic numbers for the Match II.

“A golf event held one week prior featuring Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and amateur champion Matthew Wolff also drew exceptional viewership well for a charity exhibition, delivering 2.35 million viewers for NBC,” the Hill reported.

The PGA Tour will return on June 11th for the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.

