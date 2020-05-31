Scholla: Two Years with No Arrests and Lenny Dykstra Is Celebrating in Grand Style

Bored during quarantine time? Lenny Dykstra to the rescue. The former MLB star is celebrating two years being arrest-free and he wants you to join the party. Dykstra talked about the big anniversary for weeks on social media, then commemorated the milestone with a raucous appearance on the popular podcast, Crime In Sports.

On May 23, 2018 at 3:28:52 AM in Linden, New Jersey, Dykstra was arrested after a run-in with an Uber driver. He was later cleared. But, Dykstra milked the incident for all the humor and entertainment that could possibly come of it. He counted down the two-year mark to the second on social media.

Baseball fans remember Dykstra for his hard-nosed play and clutch hitting as a member of the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets and the 1993 National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Dykstra was amazing on the field, particularly in the postseason. His NLCS walk-off bomb against the Houston Astros and his lead-off round-tripper in Game 3 of the fall classic at Fenway, are two of the biggest knocks in Mets history. Dykstra was known as ‘Nails’ for his rough and tumble style. He fit in perfectly with those Mets and Phillies clubs. Both teams were filled with wild men. While many of those players toned things down through the years, it seems Dykstra only got wilder.

Dykstra is loved by his old fans but he’s also become somewhat of a cult hero to a whole new generation, thanks to his antics online and off. Just look it up. From expensive false teeth to clown wrestlers to crooning on Twitter, Dykstra is never, ever boring. Now, Dykstra fans have struck gold. A complete look into this unique man in a wild edition of Crime In Sports.

Crime In Sports has covered countless athletes, but ‘Nails’ is their only three-time guest, a true testament to Dykstra’s level of tomfoolery. In the new episode, the hosts find out what Dykstra has been doing since his last appearance, learn tips on how to stay arrest-free for two years, and of course, delve deep into baseball.

Make no mistake, for all his zaniness, Dykstra is a baseball genius. From working counts to working umpires, Dykstra knows his stuff. He also knows how to raise hell at an all-star caliber level.

The show includes some uncut, candid voicemails to Dykstra from an impressive line-up of players and other characters. Former teammates Kevin Mitchell, Curt Schilling, and Wes Chamberlain send their regards, as does MAGA man Aubrey Huff. ESPN’s Linda Cohn, a die-hard Mets fan, checks in. Milli Vanilli actual singer, Jodie Rocco says hello. Even a rabbi, a porn star, and a police chief take the time to reach out to Dykstra. This is normal for ‘Nails’.

Crime in Sports, is a comedy true-crime podcast hosted by comedians James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman. The guys take an unmerciful and hilarious look at athletes who have tangled with the law. Most would dread being featured on such a show. Dykstra embraces it. ‘Nails’ is wilder than ever.

The guy with the tigers? No way. Lenny Dykstra is the king of pandemic entertainment.

To hear the Dykstra epidose visit- www.shutupandgivememurder.com

Follow Kevin Scholla on Twitter @kevinscholla