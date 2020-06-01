WATCH: Dennis Rodman Wants Looting Stopped: ‘We’re Not F*ck*ng Animals’

NBA legend Dennis Rodman had strong words of condemnation for those who are looting and rioting in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

In a video posted to Instagram, Rodman sympathized with and supported those who are demonstrating against peacefully against police brutality. Though, he pleaded with those rioting to “come together” and not behave like “f*ck*ng animals.”

“It’s a bad situation and I think that we should all understand there’s a new generation,” Rodman said. “People my age knew about the Rodney King thing and things started to happen. People looting, setting fires, damaging people’s homes, businesses, stuff like that.

“And now we have this incident. I think someone needs to come out and say, ‘Hey guys, why are we looting Why are we stealing? Why are we creating more issues, more problems, stuff like that. Let’s get to the head of what’s really going on,’” Rodman added. “This is a bad, bad situation. You’ve got to protest in the right way. You don’t have to go and burn down things, steal things, burn things, stuff like that. We have to keep things together. We’ve got enough issues with the COVID virus right now. We have enough issues. But for this to happen right now, we just add to it.”

In a video that was released last Monday, Floyd could be seen laying on his stomach, cuffed, while an officer held him down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kept his knee on the man’s neck for several minutes despite Floyd saying that he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd was later declared dead, four officers involved have been fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

“You got people, big corporations closing stores because people are looting. Why? Why are we doing this? Why are we hurting each other again? Why not just help each other, hold each other’s hands, and try to solve the problem? We didn’t create this problem but guess what, we can help,” Rodman said. “Especially the new generation today. The 21st-century generation. Help us as older individuals who understand this. Don’t add to it. Do not add to it.

“Help us and help everybody right now. We’ve got too many issues right now, and this is a bad one right now. We’ve got to all come together and try to help each other and try to get through all this situation. Please, please understand. We have to live together. We’re human beings. We’re not f–king animals. We’re human beings.”