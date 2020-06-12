Report: NBA Players Question the Optics of Black Players Being Sequestered to Perform Amid Racial Strife

Insiders are saying that a large number of NBA players are furious that they were not consulted on the return to competition as racial strife and the coronavirus remains an issue.

Players are reportedly upset that they were not asked for their vote considering that the coronavirus may still be a threat to their health, according to Yahoo Sports.

Last week, the National Basketball Players Association executive committee and its board of representatives approved the league’s plan for a 2020 season to be held at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, scheduled for July.

Still, some players say they were not consulted even by their own players union about the efficacy of resuming play with the virus yet a threat.

Many players also have an even bigger problem with the plan to return to play. They are unhappy that they were not asked about returning to “entertain” people as the country devolves into racial strife.

At issue for these players is the plan to have all the players sequestered in one, confined area as team and league officials seek to ensure that players are protected from the coronavirus. The plan is to clear players of the virus with testing, then sequester them for a 22-game schedule to prevent them from being infected after a negative test is realized.

Some players feel it is terrible optics to force players to be sequestered in one location as the nation enters into a discussion of racism.

“What message are we sending by agreeing to this during this time?” a black player told Yahoo. “We’re out here marching and protesting, and yet we all leave our families in these scary times and gather to perform at a place where the owners won’t be at? What type of sense does that make? We’ll be going backwards. That place isn’t that magical.”

But, owners and league officials crafted the plan specifically to protect these millionaire players who are paid to play basketball from the coronavirus’s possible ravages.

The union also noted that players would not be obligated to play, but if they refuse to participate, they will forfeit their pay.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has reportedly organized a conference call for those who are not in agreement with the league’s restart plan.

