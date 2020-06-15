Chuba Hubbard Boycotts Oklahoma State After Coach Wears OAN Shirt

Oklahoma State University Coach Mike Gundy is taking criticism for being seen in a photo wearing a t-shirt bearing the logo of conservative cable news network, One America News Network (OAN).

Critics attacked Gundy after his fishing guide posted a photo of the coach and his sons showing off their catch from a recent fishing trip:

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

But Oklahoma State star running back Chuba Hubbard was furious over the photo and jumped to Twitter to attack his coach for wearing the shirt.

“I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE,” Hubbard tweeted on Monday.

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Another player, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, also chimed in saying he was “with” Hubbard on the issue:

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

Baltimore Ravens player Justice Hill, a graduate of Oklahoma State, also sided with Hubbard, tweeting on Monday, “OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha.”

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

Unsurprisingly, far-left sports reporters also piled on with criticism for Gundy:

Watching player power surging in real-time is inspiring. https://t.co/xHGdOG8ohs — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) June 15, 2020

John Oliver did a segment about OAN recently. Included a quote from one of their anchors calling Black Lives Matter "a criminal organization." https://t.co/k8ScMfrCU3 https://t.co/nhtmBxRF3q — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) June 15, 2020

That Gundy would wear such a shirt should not be much of a surprise. In April the coach had kind words for OAN.

“I tell you what’s funny is, I was flipping through stations. I found one — I don’t even know if anybody knows about this — it’s called OAN. It’s One America News,” Gundy said. “And it was so refreshing. They just report the news. There’s no commentary. There’s no opinions on this. There’s no left. There’s no right. They just reported the news. And I’ve been watching them the last week, because they’re given us the news and given us more information — in my opinion — some of the positives are coming out. So, that was refreshing.”

