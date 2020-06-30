National Women’s Soccer League Player Praised for Standing During National Anthem

Samantha Murphy, a goalkeeper for the National Women’s Soccer League, shocked many by standing during the national anthem on Saturday, while the rest of her team took a knee.

Images of Murphy, a backup goalie for the North Carolina Courage, standing with her hand over her heart as the national anthem played flooded social media. Many praised the player for showing patriotism when all around her refused.

Not everyone is kneeling tho. pic.twitter.com/H9moFAycGM — Alex Vejar (@AlexVReporting) June 27, 2020

Samantha Murphy #SamanthaMurphy you are a hero to my 3 girls (one of them is a huge soccer fan). Kudos to you! God bless America and God bless you! https://t.co/kND6wFICRz — Msstevens611⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@msstevens611) June 29, 2020

I have massive respect for Samantha Murphy she knelled with her team during the public address demonstrating where her feelings are. Yet she stood hand on heart for our anthem showing where her heart is. Anyone that feels she did wrong needs to look closely at themselves not her. https://t.co/u6Qxci8XrN — KaylaKane69 (@KaylaKane1) June 29, 2020

Samantha Murphy (Leshnak), daughter of a vet, and goalkeeper for North Carolina Courage. Her husband and parents are surely proud! This strong, courageous, patriotic woman deserves so much respect. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Gtf23EwbXJ — Max Luder (@MaxLuder) June 29, 2020

Murphy is also not an opponent of the Black Lives Matter movement. She was seen wearing a BLM t-shirt during warmups and she did join her teammates by taking a knee as an announcer read a statement honoring victims of racial injustice ahead of the team’s match against the Portland Thorns, according to Fox News.

The team released a statement explaining its actions.

“We took a knee today to protest racial injustice, police brutality, and systemic racism against Black people and people of color in America. We love our country and we have taken this opportunity to hold it to a higher standard. It is our duty to demand that the liberties and freedoms this nation was founded upon are extended to everyone,” the team said.

Murphy’s team eventually beat the Thorns, 2-1.

