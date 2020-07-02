UT’s Demarvion Overshown Boycotting Team Until Social Justice Demands Met

University of Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced he is boycotting the team unless social justice demands are met by school officials.

The demands Overshown is referring to were laid out in a letter that he and several other UT athletes signed that listed a number of changes they want to see the school implement, TMZ Sports noted.

Among other things, the players want the school song, “The Eyes of Texas,” dumped over supposed ties to racism.

“The recent events across the country regarding racial injustice have brought to light the systemic racism that has always been prevalent in our country as well as the racism that has historically plagued our campus,” the players said in their letter.

Since the letter was made public two weeks ago, the school has said only that it is looking into the demands. But the fact that no changes have yet been made seems to have spurred Overshown to action.

The junior is now insisting he is boycotting all team activities until the school addresses the demands.

“We are constantly preached urgency throughout the program and I feel that the university should be held to the same standard,” Overshown said on Thursday.

“I watched WNBA All-Star Maya Moore sit out a whole year because of something that meant so much to her. With that being said, until real action is taken and changes are made I will be sitting out of all team activities,” the 20-year-old added.

Overshown continued, “I will support my team in whatever they do but this is something I’m very passionate about and I can not continue to perform for a program that doesn’t show me the same love and support I do for them.”

Until We Are One. pic.twitter.com/OQN7xmjFRd — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) July 2, 2020

Overshown played eight games for the school in 2019 and finished with 19 tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

