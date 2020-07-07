NASCAR Truck to Display #BackTheBlue Logo at Kentucky Speedway

NASCAR driver Angela Ruch’s truck will feature a pro-police wrap with prominent the #BackTheBlue logo during this weekend’s race at Kentucky Speedway.

The pro-police display is the result of a partnership between Ruch and The Wounded Blue, which describes itself as a “national organization dedicated to assisting officers injured in the line of duty.”

In addition to the BackTheBlue hashtag, Ruch’s vehicle will feature Wounded Blue’s motto, “Never Alone, Never Forgotten.” The Thin Blue Line American flag will also be prominent.

Ruch commented on the pro-police wrap and logos, saying, “Everywhere you turn today, good, hardworking police officers are under attack. We want to show law enforcement officers that we’ve got their backs.”

