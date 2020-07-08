Ravens to Limit Number of Fans to 14,000 at Home Games

The Baltimore Ravens announced that, as part of their coronavirus response, the team would limit the number of fans to only 14,000 at each home game.

The team sent an email to season ticket holders on Wednesday alerting them that only 14,000 will be permitted during any game once M&T Bank Stadium re-opens, according to Pro Football Talk.

“To offer a proper level of safety for fans who want to attend games, a reduction in capacity is necessary,” Ravens president Dick Cass said. “We are disappointed that this will be a disruption for many ticket buyers, but we have an obligation to our fans and our community to keep M&T Bank Stadium as safe as possible.”

Though, the number would present a problem for season ticket holders because, according to senior vice president of ticket sales and operations Baker Koppelman, 62,000 season tickets had already been sold before the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Ravens have also already told season ticket holders that they will get first dibs on individual game tickets. Also, if they have already bought tickets that they now cannot use, that money can either be put to tickets for next year or toward renewing their season pass for 2021.

M&T Bank Stadium has a seating capacity of just over 71,000 fans.

As of the end of June, the league announced that it will defer to individual teams and local governments to determine how many fans will be allowed to attend any particular game, or if fans will be allowed into stadiums at all.

