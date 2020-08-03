Jonathan Isaac’s Orlando Magic Jersey Sales Skyrocket After He Stands for National Anthem

The Orlando Magic’s Johnathan Isaac has become a new national sports hero as his jersey soars near the top top spot behind only LeBron James, after the player stood for the national anthem last week.

According to Top Ball Coverage, Isaac’s number one Magic jersey has soared into the number two best-selling jersey spot, second only to LeBron James’ tunic.

Jonathan Isaac’s jersey sales have skyrocketed after he stood for the National Anthem. He is now number two in jerseys sales among players only behind LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/1JLwEPtLG8 — Top Ball Coverage (@TopBallCoverage) August 2, 2020

Isaac shot to national attention only four days ago when he elected to remain standing, and eschewed wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt during the Magic’s July 31 game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Isaac, an ordained minister, later explained that as a Christian, and he does not feel it appropriate to take a knee during the anthem.

“I believe that Black Lives Matter. A lot went into my decision, and part of it is, I thought that kneeling or wearing the Black Lives Matter t-shirt doesn’t go hand-in-hand with supporting Black lives,” Issac said. “So I felt like, just me personally, what is that I believe is taking on a stance that, I do believe that Black lives matter, but I just felt like it was a decision that I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives. I believe that for myself, my life has been supported by gospel, Jesus Christ, and everyone is made in the image of God and that we all forge through God’s glory. ”

Isaac received his team’s community service award in 2019. He has donated money to feed children affected by the coronavirus pandemic, led a Hurricane Dorian relief effort, and has raised money to help organizations promote literacy for children in Central Florida, the AP reported.

Unfortunately for basketball fans, Isaac tore his ACL and will end up sitting out the shortened 2020 season.

