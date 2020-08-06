LGBT Sports Site Outs Female Athletes Opposed to Transgender Competition

The website Outsports is outing female athletes who signed onto a letter asking the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to protect women’s rights by refusing to allow biological men who identify as women to compete in female college sports.

The website claimed it obtained signatures of more than 300 female athletes, in an article with a sub-headline which read: They’re 309 women who oppose transgender inclusion in sports, and wanted to do so in secret. But Martina Navratilova and her cosigners could not hide from us.

The website confronted the group behind the letter but inaccurately call “Save Women’s Sports,” “Save Our Women’s Sports” in its reporting:

Save Our Women’s Sports told Outsports in a tweet, ‘We don’t have anything to prove to you. The NCAA has the names and that is all that matters.’ And now we do, too, and it’s up to the athletes who signed the letter to answer for it. Despite what some may say, this is not a witch-hunt. We oppose all violence, especially the significantly greater incidents of violent attacks on trans people, and murders. compared to the number of threats that cisgender opponents of trans inclusion have claimed and reported. We sought these names in the public interest, because those who stand in favor of discrimination ought to be held accountable. And that’s all this is.

Breitbart News reported on the letter and some of the women who signed the letter, including world-class cyclist Jennifer Wagner-Assali, world champion track athlete Cynthia Monteleone, world champion marathon swimmer Sandra Bucha-Kerscher, and Donna de Varona, a Olympic swimming gold medalist.

The website also called the conservative civil rights group Alliance Defending Freedom, which is representing some female athletes in legal cases, an “extremist hate group.”

Hey @outsports:

I am honoured to be on this list🏆

By trying to shame us you and your little @ncaa #ncaa minions who released the letter are showing us PRECISELY WHY we needed to write the letter.

Because you are bullies.#IStandWithMartina @martina and all the women listed. ✅ https://t.co/voFYx1f2QX — Linda Blade (@coachblade) August 3, 2020

If @outsports has its way, #sport opportunities for #female #athletes will be greatly diminished.

Let’s hope that @ncaa #ncaa leadership sees this letter and the possible damage to women of bowing to #outsports hateful agenda.#SexNotGender for preservation of women’s #sports. — Linda Blade (@coachblade) August 3, 2020

But some of the athletes who signed the letter are pushing back including tennis great Martina Navratilova and former athlete and now Canadian coach Linda Blade.

Save Women’s Sports has reopened the letter to allow for additional signatures.

