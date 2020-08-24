Lab: Contaminated Samples Resulted in Dozens of False Positive NFL Covid Tests

A lab contracted by the NFL to handle coronavirus testing for its players and personnel, returned 77 false positive tests over the weekend after the samples became contaminated.

“On August 22, BioReference Laboratories reported an elevated number of positive COVID-19 PCR test results for NFL players and personnel at multiple clubs,” the lab said in a statement. “The NFL immediately took necessary actions to ensure the safety of the players and personnel. Our investigation indicated that these were most likely false positive results, caused by an isolated contamination during test preparation in the New Jersey laboratory. Reagents, analyzers and staff were all ruled out as possible causes and subsequent testing has indicated that the issue has been resolved. All individuals impacted have been confirmed negative and informed.”

As Pro Football Talk notes, dealing with a batch of false positive tests before play actually begins, is a relatively easy thing to deal with. However, a batch of 77 false positives the day before a game, could spell disaster for several teams.

The NFL needs to get that figured out, quickly.

