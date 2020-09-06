MSNBC’s Joy Reid Shocked by Large Crowd Watching Football Game: ‘We Are Still in a Pandemic, People!!!’

MSNBC host Joy Reid took great exception to a video showing a large crowd attending a high school football in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. Reid claims that it is too “dangerous” have large crowds during a “pandemic.”

Reid was commenting on a story by Jacksonville TV station and CBS affiliate, Action News Jax, which had reported that local high school football was back after its COVID break.

The TV station appended a short video clip of the school stadium filled with fans watching a Friday evening game.

The extremist, left-wing TV host was obviously triggered by the station’s caption that read, “Student-athletes and fans had a reason to celebrate tonight, high school football is back!”

Reid tweeted, “This is so dangerous. We are still in a pandemic, people!!!”

This is so dangerous. We are still in a pandemic, people!!! https://t.co/mcRCspfsvZ — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 5, 2020

While Reid pretends to care about “science” with her COVID warning for student-athletes and their fans, not a single post on her Twitter feed decries the tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter protesters across the country who have engaged in 100 straight days of riots, looting, and mayhem.

Reid has also spent much of her time attacking President Trump and his supporters for rallying for the president.

For example, the day after Al Sharpton’s march on Washington, Reid tweeted this:

You are MUCH more at risk from unmasked Trump cultists coming home to your suburb from a superspreader rally and coughing or sneezing on you in Walmart or touching the door handle after wiping their nose than you are from a Black Lives Matter rally. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 29, 2020

As Reid, whose Twitter feed features a photo of herself with Al Sharpton, cavils about Jacksonville high school football and Trump rallies, she has also said nothing about the hundreds who gathered for Al Sharpton’s protest march in Washington D.C. last month.

For some unexplained reason, Reid imagines “science” maintains that it is “dangerous” for a hundred people to watch football in the stands of a Jacksonville high school stadium, but has no problem with the thousands who gathered for Sharpton’s “Get Your Knee Off Our Necks” march.

In fact, Reid even said she “wished she could be there.”

There is a new march today, which @TheRevAl is leading (wishing I could be there!) And among those marching will be survivors of the vigilante violence in Kenosha. https://t.co/cjRwjbbD4N — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) August 28, 2020

Apparently, leftist “protests” are somehow immune from COVID.

Because, science.

