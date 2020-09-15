Ohio High School Football Players Unsuspended After Carrying Pro-Law Enforcement Flags

A pair of Little Miami High School football players were unsuspended from their team Tuesday after they carried pro-law enforcement flags on to the field during a tribute dedicated to first responders in terror attacks of September 11th, 2001.

Cincinnati Enquirer reports:

In a message from the Little Miami Board of Education obtained by The Enquirer, Little Miami school board president Bobbie Grice said the players have returned to active status after initially being suspended from the team. “The results show that there were no political motivations behind this display of support for first responders on 9/11, but there were stances of insubordination,” Grice said. “Moving forward, Little Miami is returning the players to active status and this matter will be addressed as an Athletic Department Code of Conduct issue, with any potential consequences to be handled by coaching staff.”

Two Little Miami football players pay the price for civil disobedience. They were told not to carry onto the field thin blue line and thin red line flags at their 9/11 game. They did anyway. The school has now suspended them from the team indefinitely. #ThinBlueLine #ThinRedLine pic.twitter.com/19y9GAvaxr — David Winter (@DavidWinterTV) September 14, 2020

Little Miami superintendent Gregory Power opened an inquiry into players, who were reportedly asked not to bring the flags onto the field. Both players have parents that service in the police and fire department. It is unclear how long the players were initially suspended for.

“Little Miami Local Schools is saddened to see this story take such a negative turn,” Grice said in a statement. “The district enjoys an outstanding relationship with our local police and fire agencies.”

As of Tuesday a change.org petition garnered nearly 20,000 signatures calling for the reversal of the suspensions.

“Jarad and Brady took a Thin blue and red striped flag out on the flag after they were told not to,” the petition states. “The school suspended them indefinitely for supporting their fallen hero’s (sic). Sign this petition to help unsuspend the two student-athletes who have lost their senior season.”