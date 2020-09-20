WATCH: Trump Calls to Congratulate Colby Covington During Post-Fight Interview

Colby Covington probably thought that his dominating victory over Tyron Woodley would be the highlight of his Saturday night, but he thought wrong.

The UFC fighter and well-known Trump supporter put on one of the most masterful performances of his career, before the referee stopped his fight against Woodley in the fifth round. During his post-fight press conference, President Trump called to let Covington know just how impressive he thought it was.

“You are a great fighter, man, I’ll tell you. You make it so easy, I don’t know how … you do that,” Trump said. “Congratulations. I wanted to watch that fight tonight. I wanted to watch it, you were great.

“That was easy work, relatively easy work for you,” Trump added. “I’m proud of you, man. I’m proud of you.”

WATCH:

Trump literally just called him while he was on the post-show OMG pic.twitter.com/uwTZebkUgK — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 20, 2020

“Thank you so much Mr. President. You gave me the dragon energy when you shook my hand on Sunday at your rally,” Covington replied. “It doesn’t matter if King Kong was in front of me, I was not going to lose after getting to shake your hand and be at your rally.”

Later, Covington tweeted a photo of him and the Commander-in-Chief as he dedicated his performance to America’s military and law enforcement.

Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!! THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!! pic.twitter.com/CazbUUnIiJ — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) September 20, 2020

The referee stopped the fight 1:19 seconds into the fifth round. Covington had dominated every minute of the entire fight. The victory bolstered Covington’s chances of getting a rematch with current Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.