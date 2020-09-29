Week 3 NFL Ratings Crash Across All Broadcast Windows

The NFL is still struggling to gain viewers as ratings for the league’s Week 3 games were down across nearly every game and network.

With the league’s Week 1 coming in with a poor showing, Week 2 came in slightly better, though it was still below the numbers earned by previous seasons. But Week 3 went right back to falling numbers, according to Sports Media Watch.

The NFL’s Week 3 numbers show that it lost nearly one million viewers over Week 2. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars was off nearly one million viewers drawing 5.3 million viewers, a drop from the 6.67 million that last week’s Thursday game earned.

The Fox broadcast of the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Seattle Seahawks game was the only small bright spot for Sunday with Fox up one percent in total viewers. Indeed, according to Sports Media Watch, Fox is the only NFL broadcaster that has seen steady ratings.

But CBS and NBC were both down as was Fox’s second Sunday game. NBC was off seven percent in the ratings and four percent in viewers, and CBS was off 19 percent in the ratings and 11 percent in viewers, Sports Media Watch reported.

All three weeks have thus far been a disappointment. This month’s ultra-woke Thursday Night Football debut, for instance, was down 16 percent over last year’s.

