UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal: ‘The Democrats Just Think That They Are Entitled to the Latino Vote’

UFC Welterweight Jorge Masvidal hit the campaign trail for President Donald Trump, saying that Democrats believe they are “entitled” to the Latino vote. Masvidal also said that if Trump loses, “Joe Biden will destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen.”

During a Florida stop of the “Fighters Against Socialism” bus tour organized by Donald Trump, Jr., Masvidal slammed the Democrats for their plans to “destroy” the U.S.A.

“I’m going to let you in on something. The Democrats just think that they are entitled to the Latino vote. They think that we just have to hand it over to them,” Masvidal — who is of Cuban and Peruvian heritage — told a crowd of Trump supporters on Monday.

The crowd booed the notion spurring Masvidal to reply, “That’s right, we sure as hell don’t.”

“They got to show us what they can do for us, what they can do for our communities,” the UFC star continued. “We’re not going to buy the same false promises that destroyed great countries like Venezuela and Cuba.

“You know what else is not going to work for them?” Masvidal added. “Playing ‘Despacito’ on your cell phone to pander to us. You got to give us some credit for having heads on our shoulders.”

The fighter was referring to Joe Biden’s attempt to ingratiate himself with Hispanics by playing the popular tune by Puerto Rican duo Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee on his cell phone during an appearance he made in Kissimmee, Florida, in September.

Masvidal went on to remind the crowd that Barack Obama said that “elections have consequences” and added, “those words have never been more true than they are today.”

“You either reelect President Trump and keep America great,” Masvidal told the crowd, “or we let Joe Biden will destroy the greatest country the world has ever seen.”

Masvidal wrapped up his comments by saying that a sports analogy would make Donald Trump our winning head coach, and you don’t fire a head coach during a winning streak. Then he extended that analogy to Joe Biden, saying, “You sure as hell don’t replace him with another coach who has been in the business for 47 years at every level and has never won a fu**ing game.”

Speaking of his participation in the Trump campaign event, Masvidal said, “Since I was about knee-high, I’ve been hearing about the horrors of communism and socialism. We either reelect president Trump and keep America great again, or we let Joe Biden and the radical left take us down the slippery slopes of socialism and misery.”

