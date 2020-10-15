Falcons Close facility After Positive COVID-19 Results

Oct. 15 (UPI) — The Atlanta Falcons on Thursday closed their facility after multiple COVID-19 tests returned positive results.

Sources informed ESPN, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and NFL Network of the closure. The Falcons on Wednesday announced they entered the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol. Sources told ESPN that the team had four people test positive on Thursday morning.

“Still working through details, [but] we can tell you we’re not at four confirmed,” a Falcons spokesman said.

The team on Wednesday placed rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this season before he was activated from the list on Oct. 8.

Terrell was the first NFL player this season to miss a game due to COVID-19.

The Falcons hosted the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Atlanta. Carolina also entered the NFL’s intensive protocol on Wednesday after Davison was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The Panthers did not placed any players on the reserve/COVID-19.

Teams that enter the intensive protocol use enhanced precautions such as daily point-of-care testing, shifts to virtual meetings and practice increased usage of protective personal equipment during practice.

The Falcons are scheduled to play the Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Panthers are scheduled to host the Chicago Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on Sunday in Charlotte, N.C.

The NFL has rescheduled several games in recent weeks due to positive COVID-19 results.