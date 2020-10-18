WATCH: Odell Beckham Jr. Shoeless, Argues with Steelers Fans as Browns Get Smashed

It’s hard to win football games in the NFL. It’s even harder if you don’t have your shoes on. And if you’re arguing with fans while you don’t have your shoes on you can pretty much forget about it.

Though, Browns fans likely won’t forget the display they saw from wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on Sunday.

During Pittsburgh’s 38-7 dismantling of the Browns, the ever-present cameras caught Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the sidelines – shoeless – arguing with Steelers fans.

Maybe if the Browns had won, or Beckham at least had a good game, the optics of this wouldn’t be so bad. However, not only did Cleveland not win, Beckham amassed only a paltry 25 yards off of two catches.

There were eight minutes left in the game when Beckham Jr. was spotted jawing with the fans with eight minutes remaining in the ballgame. By then it was clear that the Steelers were going to win. But still, probably too early to take your shoes off.