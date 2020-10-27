NASCAR’s Josh Bilicki Honors Fallen Police with Cop Car Paint Scheme

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki is debuting a new police car-styled paint scheme for his number seven Camaro, to honor the more than 200 police officers killed on the job in the last year.

Bilicki will run his newly fitted Camaro during Sunday’s Cup Series race at the Martinsville Speedway in Virginia, TMZ Sports reported.

The car features a black, white, red, and blue design and a facsimile police badge and 200 stars to represent each fallen officer.

NASCAR's Josh Bilicki Honors Fallen Cops With Police Car Paint Job for Big Race https://t.co/K8vjcShGxZ via @TMZ — insurance king corp (@insuranceking_) October 27, 2020

Bilicki and his sponsor, Insurance King, are working in cooperation with The Wounded Blue organization.

“We came up with the idea to make the car look like a cop car because NASCAR began with bootleggers outrunning the police,” Insurance King President Dan Block said of the new car.

“However, when we partnered with The Wounded Blue, we ended up going one step further with this paint scheme and are dedicating this design to each police officer that lost their life in 2020,” he added.

“234 police officers have died in the line of duty in 2020 — up from 147 in 2019, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The uptick is mostly due to COVID-19, which has claimed the lives of 130 officers this year,” TMZ noted.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.