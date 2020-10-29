Take That China: Daryl Morey Lands a Job with the Philadelphia 76ers

China was gleeful when Daryl Morey stepped down from his position with the Houston Rockets, but now it appears that Morey is narrowing in on a deal to join the Philadelphia 76ers’ front office.

Morey, it will be recalled, infuriated the NBA’s multimillion-dollar partner China last year when he posted a short tweet in support of the pro-democracy movement in the Chinese-controlled territory of Hong Kong.

But just this month, Morey and the Houston Rockets parted ways with Morey reportedly the one to initiate the separation. As soon as that news broke, China’s state-run news crowed that Morey “paid the price” for “hurting the feelings” of the Chinese people — meaning that he lost his job because he upset the Chinese government.

It now appears that China’s glee will be short lived as the newest item in the Morey saga is that he is narrowing down on a deal to become chief of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, “The Philadelphia 76ers are in advanced talks on a deal to hire Daryl Morey to oversee the franchise’s basketball operations, sources tell ESPN.”

A deal is expected to be finalized in the next few days, and Sixers GM Elton Brand is expected to remain in his current position, sources said. https://t.co/fHb5Mds9yG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2020

The 76ers are in a hiring frame of mind, too. The team just brought Doc Rivers in to be the next head coach. So, the 76ers are just at the beginning of an ambitious rebuilding phase.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.