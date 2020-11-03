LeBron James Officially Endorses Joe Biden

On Monday, NBA star LeBron James officially endorsed Joe Biden for president in a last-ditch effort to push Joe over the finish line.

“One more day. Please,” James wrote on the day before Election Day. “We need EVERYTHING to change and it all starts tomorrow.”

It was an endorsement that was a long time coming even as his vote for the left-wing Biden-Harris ticket was never in much doubt.

The endorsement comes on the heels of an incident at one of Donald Trump’s final campaign rallies in Pennsylvania where the crowd broke out in a spontaneous chant of “LeBron James sucks!”

The chant broke out Monday as the president was ripping the woke NBA.

“How about basketball? How about Lebron? I felt badly for LeBron,” Trump told his supporters. He then riffed on the NBA’s horrid television ratings, “I felt very badly. Down 71% and that’s for their championship — I didn’t want watch one shot.

“When they don’t respect our country, when they don’t respect our flag, nobody wants to watch. Nobody!” Trump added.

Just as the president began to launch into a different topic, though, the crowd had other ideas and broke out into the chant of “LeBron James sucks.”

“What a crowd! What a crowd!” Trump said.

