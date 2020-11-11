Minnesota Vikings to Ban Fans for Rest of 2020 Season

Perhaps presaging moves by other teams, the Minnesota Vikings have announced that they will not allow fans in the stands for the entire 2020 NFL season.

The team had only allowed 250 fans in the stands as it is but was looking to open that up more toward the end of the season. But with a “second” coronavirus wave coursing through the country, the team decided to simply ban the fans for the rest of the season, TMZ reported.

“We will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular-season home games,” the team said in a Wednesday statement.

“While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority,” the statement continued.

“We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community,” the Viking said.

After much consideration and discussion with @usbankstadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular season home games. ὏: https://t.co/V6ISz7ReBs pic.twitter.com/G73qBZSdvc — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 11, 2020

The team is now looking to bring the fans back in 2021, but still with expectations of mask-wearing, social distancing, and other coronavirus policies still in place.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.