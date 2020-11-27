Report: Ravens-Steelers Game Moved to Tuesday After Coronavirus Outbreak

The NFL is moving the Baltimore Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers game to Tuesday due to a coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore, according to a report.

The game is now scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, at 9 p.m., according to ESPN.

A second game scheduled for Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium has reportedly also been rescheduled. Baltimore was set to host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but now the game will be played on Monday, December 7, at 5 p.m.

This will mark the third time an NFL game has been scheduled for a Tuesday evening and the second time due to the coronavirus. The virus caused the Bills-Titans game to be rescheduled in Week 5 this year, while a blizzard forced an Eagles-Viking game to be rescheduled in 2010.

The Ravens and Steelers initially were set to play on Thanksgiving night, but the league rescheduled the game for Sunday when the Ravens reported several positive tests for the coronavirus.

Twelve Ravens players have returned positive results for the coronavirus, according to the reports.

Both teams have canceled several practices over fears about the coronavirus. The Steelers say they will hit the practice field on Saturday, and the Ravens have been holding virtual meetings after closing their facilities on Thursday.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.