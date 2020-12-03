Phoenix Weaponry .30 Cal Suppressor: USA Made, USA Proud

The Phoenix Weaponry .30 caliber suppressor provides superior hearing protection by taking the sharp, ear-splitting report out of rounds like the .308, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.8 SPC (Special Purpose Cartridge), and others of a similar style.

The .30 Cal. suppressor uses a 3-part Delta Monocore baffling system that can be easily disassembled for cleaning and then quickly reassembled.

Here, we have the Phoenix Weaponry .30 Cal. suppressor on a Brenton U.S.A. Ranger Carbon Hunter 22″ in 6.8 SPC:

Using Phoenix Weaponry .30 Cal. Suppressor on Brenton U.S.A. Ranger Carbon Hunter in 6.8 SPC. This is serious hearing protection. #2A pic.twitter.com/toVNt3qLmT — AWR Hawkins (@AWRHawkins) December 3, 2020

Moreover, it takes notably quieter rounds, like the 300 Blackout, and creates a situation where the report is minimalized to the point the sound of the action cycling nearly occurs at the same volume.

The Phoenix Weaponry .30 Cal. Suppressor screws onto a threaded barrel like any other suppressor, but you need to be sure of each manufacturers’ guidelines for suppressor use. Some manufacturers advise using a certain washer between suppressor and barrel, some make a spacer to use in lieu of a washer, and others use a combo of the two as well as afford the the gun owner a way to adjust specific gas settings designed to be be coupled with suppression.

For those who have not shot suppressed, it is important to note that a Phoenix Weaponry .30 Cal. suppressor is designed not only to muffle ear-damaging noise but also to reduce the rifle’s recoil. In other words, the end goal is hearing protection and better controllability for follow-up shot target acquisition.

Phoenix Weaponry is a Berthoud, Colorado, company and all their products are made in the U.S.A. And even the metal used to the make the .30 Cal. suppressor is made in the U.S.A. (Phoenix Weaponry refuses to build their products out of non-U.S.A. metal.)

As for owning a suppressor and/or using a suppressor for hunting, each state has different laws.

SilencerCo. reports 40 states allow the ownership of suppressors and the vast majority of those states also allow suppressors to be used when hunting. Be sure to check and comply with your state’s laws if you are interested in suppressor ownership.

