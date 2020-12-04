Vanderbilt Reschedules Georgia Game for December 19 After Being Unable to Field Enough Players

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Missouri Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)
Warner Todd Huston

Vanderbilt University interim head coach Todd Fitch has thrown in the towel and postponed the coming game against Georgia because he can’t find enough players to field on Saturday.

However, college football reporter Brett McMurphy, the game will be played on December 19, as long as Georgia is not playing in the SEC championship game.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger, the school has canceled the game:

The Vanderbilt Commodores were bathed in plaudits for fielding Sarah Fuller, the “first woman” to play in a Power Five college football game. Now, it looks like her football career will be slightly delayed.

Fuller had confirmed that she was ready to suit up for Saturday, but coach Fitch had also noted that he was working to bring former kicker Ryley Guay back to the team. Guay had quit the team at the end of last season to begin attending Vanderbilt’s medical school.

Vanderbilt’s previous coach, Derek Mason, was fired last Sunday after seven losing seasons as head coach. But Mason was not let go before completing the stunt of bringing on women’s soccer player Fuller as team kicker last Saturday.

Coming on the heels of being fired, Fuller’s appearance on the team could have been a Hail Mary pass by Mason as he was headed for the unemployment line. It also seems clear that interim coach Fitch is not very fired up about Mason’s “first female player” stunt after announcing his hopes to bring Guay back to the team.

