Bond Arms Papa Bear: Rattlesnakes and Carjackers Beware

The Bond Arms Papa Bear is a made-in-Texas stainless steel derringer that is a perfect tool for use against rattlesnakes and carjackers.

The Papa Bear is made at Bond Arms’ headquarters in Grandbury, Texas. It is a Texas-sized derringer built on a frame that inspires confidence. This is not a flimsy, cheap, two-shot derringer milled/made out of pot metal.

The Papa Bear is chambered in .45 Long Colt/.410 shotgun. We first reviewed this gun on April 30, 2015, noting it delivered impressive accuracy with .45 LC rounds at close range, even though majority of the barrel is smooth bore. Since that time the Papa Bear has been employed as snake gun and has been used at least twice against rattlesnakes in Arizona.

The emergence of quality self-defense .410 ammo–like Winchester’s Defender rounds–brings an entirely different aspect of the Papa Bear to light. Namely, the gun’s perfect suitability as a anti-carjacking tool. The Defender rounds are packed with a combination of copper plates that tumble and numerous pellets of BB shot.

Two rounds of such ammo in a Papa Bear translates into a real tool for self-defense.

Because the Papa Bear is Texas-made and Texas-sized, it is larger than other two shot handguns. And this is extremely beneficial because the size of the gun helps absorb and disperse recoil. Also, the design and construction of the Papa Bear is such that it inspires confidence the moment you pick it up, and our last five years with the gun have shown such confidence is not misplaced.

The Papa Bear is durable and efficient, and it is built to be reliable when innocent lives reach for it while under duress.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.