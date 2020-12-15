Texas Prep Player Emmanuel Duron Suspended After Attacking Ref During Game

Texas high school football player Emmanuel Duron has been suspended for the remainder of the 2020-2021 season, after attacking a ref during a game two weeks ago.

In response to Edinburg High School senior Duron’s attack on the Dec. 3 attack on the ref, on Monday, the Texas University Interscholastic League voted unanimously to bar Duron from any UIL-sanctioned activities through the rest of the 2020-2021 academic year, according to the McAllen Monitor.

The school’s athletic programs were also placed on a probationary period to last through 2023. On top of all that, Edinburg coach, JJ Leija, was also placed on one year’s probation through 2022. Finally, Edinburg was removed from the playoffs.

The official actions came after Duron body-slammed a referee during a game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo. Video of the incident shows Duron running full tilt from the sidelines and slamming into the ref, sending him brutally crushing him to the ground.

The teen was not only ousted from the game after the attack, the local police were called to escort the teen out of the stadium.

The player was upset after being called on a roughing the passer penalty and then was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. He had left the field but turned around and hunted down the ref instead of heading to the locker room.

The Monitor reported that Duron apologized, saying, “I’d like to say that I’m sorry for what happened to my coaches, my family, and to the UIL.”

Duron was the District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, is the Bobcats’ kicker, punter, and is also a star wrestler for Edinburg.

“We as a district understand that it is a very unfortunate incident for the team, as the students and coaching staff worked very hard throughout the year for this season, but it is important that our district abides by the rules and regulations set forth by the UIL,” Edinburg CISD interim superintendent Gilbert Garza said in a statement.

“Our district’s leadership agrees with the committee also that such incidents are not acceptable and will not be tolerated,” Garza added. “Moving forward, our district is committed to developing and implementing a plan of action to proactively deter any future misconduct by any future student-athlete.”

