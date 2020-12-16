NFL Wants to Send Vaccinated Health Care Workers to the Super Bowl

The NFL announced their plan to invite a large number of vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl this year, in a letter to the head of the Tampa Super Bowl Host Committee.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear in the letter that he intends to extend the invite to vaccinated health care workers, as a way of showing the league’s commitment to promoting vaccination and other anti-Covid measures.

“I wanted to let you know that during our League Meeting today we plan to discuss Super Bowl LV, including an exciting idea to honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic,” Goodell wrote. “We will also use this as an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.

“We are currently discussing with public health officials our desire to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as our guests. Subject to their approval and in consultation with your team, we aim to do this in a safe and responsible way.”

It’s unclear if the NFL will extend invites to any other groups hard hit by the coronavirus lockdowns, such as bar and restaurant owners.