Bravo Concealment Holsters: Made in Texas, USA

Bravo Concealment makes holsters in Texas, USA, that are durable and comfortable, designed to make all day carry a comfortable choice.

Bravo Concealment makes inside the waistband (IWB) and outside the waistband (OWB) holsters, running the gamut from small handguns to standard/full-size ones.

We carried 1911s–full-sized and commander versions–in Bravo OWB holsters and they fit the pistols perfectly and held them close against the body as we went throughout the day.

We also carried smaller guns–the Glock 43X and the Sig Sauer 365–in a Bravo IWB holster called the “Torsion Holster.”

In addition to fighting the guns perfectly and holding them reliably, the design of the Torsion holster distributes the weight of any gun so the concealed carrier does not go through his or her day feeling a constant, nagging, reminder that they are carrying a pistol for self-defense.

Also–the Torsion holster is available for larger guns too. We carried a Glock 19 in one and were blown away by the all-day comfort a Bravo holster provides.

Bravo also makes magazine holders, offering pistol and magazine holder combinations that keep you ready in case you find yourself in a situation where numerous rounds are needed in defense of innocent life.

Whether you are concealed carry IWB or OWB or are an open carrier, Bravo has a holster that works with your gun. And that holster is ready to go as soon as you take it out of the box.

Bravo Concealment holsters come with a lifetime warranty. But what else would you expect from a product made in Texas, USA?

