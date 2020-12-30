New York State Gives Bills Permission to Host Limited Number of Fans for Wild Card Playoff

The State of New York has given the OK for the Buffalo Bills to allow a limited number of fans to attend their upcoming playoff game.

State health officials will allow the team to host 6,772 fans for their playoff game scheduled for either Jan 9 or 10, according to the team’s press release.

However, fans will face a list of hurdles, not the least of which is the prohibition of tailgating.

“All fans will be required to obtain a negative COVID test result through the NFL’s testing partner, Bioreference Laboratories in order to attend the game,” the team said.

The cost of the coronavirus testing will also be borne by the ticket buyer. That will pile another $63 fee on top of the ticket price, along with an $11 parking fee.

The testing will be done onsite at Bills Stadium’s Lot 4, during the second and third day prior to the game. It is unclear if the team will accept test results from any source other than their preferred testing outfit, but no fan will be allowed to enter the stadium without proof of a negative test.

Those who test positive just before kickoff are eligible for a refund, the Bills said.

About 6,200 tickets for the game are set to go on sale on Thursday. The team added that season ticket holders will be notified in blocks based on seniority.

Tickets will be sold only in two and four-seat “pods” and only one pod will be available to each buyer, the team added.

“The two groups will be selecting tickets from different inventory pools. Due to limited capacity, tickets will only be made available in certain sections of Bills Stadium, including the Sideline Club Seat sections, and the 100 and 200 level of Bills Stadium,” the team told fans.

Masks will also be required.

“Fans will be required to wear a mask at all times while at Bills Stadium. The only exception for mask removal will be during the consumption of food or beverage. All concession stands will have identical offerings, and all will be cashless,” the team said.

Bills quarterback and captain Josh Allen celebrated the decision to let fans return to the sidelines.

“Bills Mafia! I am excited to let you guys know we are going to be allowed some fans for our first playoff game. We are super excited for it. I want to thank all the parties involved – the Pegulas, Governor Cuomo, and everybody else involved. Thank you so much,” Allen said.

Allen continued, saying, “Please follow guidelines and wear your masks in the stands so we can have you guys there for the rest of the way. Go Bills!”

