WATCH: Reporter on Open Mic Says It’s Time for Trevor Lawrence to ‘Shave His Stache’

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed up to his postgame press conference on Friday night, likely thinking that he was done facing adversity for the evening.

Sadly, for him, he was mistaken.

As the Heisman-hopeful and future #1 overall pick sat before the cameras fielding tough questions on a video conference with reporters after Clemson’s crushing 49-28 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Semifinal, a media member who left herself unmuted blurted out, “Poor Trevor needs to shave his stache.”

Lawrence could have responded that he will soon be able to shave with razors made of solid gold, due to the near 100% likelihood that he will become the NFL’s #1 overall pick in a few months. Instead, the Georgia native calmly and politely responded, “Um, thank you.”

During Trevor Lawrence's Presser, somebody was unmuted and shared their opinion on Trevor's mustache. His reaction was priceless😂 pic.twitter.com/9C1gm37qN3 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) January 2, 2021

Lawrence completed 33 of his 48 passes for 400 yards, 2 touchdowns, and an interception. Though, what those numbers don’t show, is the fact that Lawrence was under siege all night from Ohio State defenders and spent a good portion of the evening on the ground.

However, despite the unexpected adversity on the field, Lawrence was clearly still able to handle the unexpected off the field.

