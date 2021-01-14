Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers went the extra mile last week by donating $500,000 to the Barstool Fund to help small businesses survive the coronavirus. Rodgers also took a stick to the government’s failed coronavirus response, calling it a “joke.”

Rodgers recently appeared on the Pat McAfee show to talk about his fantastic donation to small businesses. Rodgers also noted that Americans have to step up to help each other and not always rely on the government.

Rodgers told McAfee:

That’s the thing that you gravitate towards the most. It’s just not having a reliance on the government to help you out… I mean they’ve put these rules in place- they’re not even following their own rules. I mean, you know, how many people have gotten caught- “Don’t travel, don’t leave the state!” Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation, here’s so-and-so at a salon. “Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you wear a mask and separate.” Oh, here’s a picture of the Governor of California violating those rules.” ‘Oh, public schools are closed, but I can send my kids to a private school, in-person.’ For us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.

Rodgers added that the nation is hurting in every possible way, mainly because of the failure of the government.

People are hurting not just financially but mentally. And I think this is such a great message of hope that there is [sic] people, there is [sic] good Samaritans out there who are gonna come step up and help out… We’ve seen, you know, they drop a 500-page bill and millions and in some cases billions of dollars going to other countries, like, it’s not like they’re keeping this money on the home front for us.

This is what the Barstool Fund is all about. Showing that Americans can help each other without government interference and failure.

To date, the Barstool Fund created by Barstool Sports chief Dave Portnoy has raised $23,301,335 and helped support 124 businesses and counting.

