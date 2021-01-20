Colin Cowherd Suggests NFL Delay AFC Championship Until Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Can Play

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd suggested Tuesday that the NFL should delay the AFC Championship game until Chief’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes can come off the concussion list.

Cowherd insisted on his The Herd Show that delaying the game is the best way to assure a real game gets played, Fox News reported.

“We want Mahomes against Josh Allen, right?” Cowherd said. “That’s reasonable. And I’m sitting here this morning thinking if I’m the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is going through protocol. I find the day Patrick Mahomes can play — and that’s when we play. Why not?”

Oh my……. Colin Cowherd believes the NFL should delay Sunday’s AFC Championship Game until Patrick Mahomes is cleared to play. pic.twitter.com/TUb0gWe7T1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 19, 2021

Mahomes suffered a concussion during the third quarter of Sunday’s 22-17 victory over the Cleveland Browns from a tackle by Browns’ linebacker Mack Wilson. Mahomes was visibly shaken by the tackle and leaned on trainers as he left the field.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered no predictions for Mahomes’ return, saying only that they were following the concussion protocol.

“You don’t even have to think about it. You just go forward,” Reid said. “You have an answer if he’s there and if he’s not there. I can’t tell you an answer from a medical standpoint. I just don’t know.

“He’s done well up to this point,” Reid said, adding, “Today [Mahomes was allowed to do] limited work and no contact. That’s kind of what we’re doing on Wednesday, so this fit in well.”

Still, it is reported that the Super Bowl champion had no symptoms of a concussion and he returned to the team for a light practice on Wednesday. There is no other news on when he might come off the list, though.

