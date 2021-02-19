Vincent Jackson’s Family Donates His Brain to CTE Study

Vincent Jackson’s family will donate the brain of the recently deceased NFL star to determine whether Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) played a part in his death.

A family spokesperson told the New York Times that Jackson’s brain would be studied by experts at Boston University.

“Vincent being who he was would have wanted to help as many people as possible,” spokesperson Allison Gorrell told the Times.

“It’s something his family wanted to do to get answers to some of their questions.”

Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Monday. Though, according to the medical examiner’s report, it is believed he died days prior to that.

Jackson’s family believes that his death is the result of brain damage he sustained during his playing career.

“What the family is telling me is that he suffered from CTE,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “They believe he had a lot of concussion problems and when you suffer from that, you’re not yourself.”

The sheriff added, “[The family believes] wholeheartedly all of these actions are the result of what he suffered while he was playing in the NFL.”

No official cause of death has been released. Though, according to the medical examiner’s report, it is also believed that the former Buccaneer suffered from alcoholism.