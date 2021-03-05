Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will sign a bill preventing biological males from competing females in girls’ and women’s sports.

“I will sign our bill to protect young girls from being forced to compete with biological males for athletic opportunities,” Reeves said in a tweet on Thursday.

“It’s crazy we have to address it, but the Biden E.O. forced the issue,” Reeves tweeted. “Adults? That’s on them. But the push for kids to adopt transgenderism is just wrong.”

A Jackson, Mississippi, media outlet reported on the development:

The bill, known as the Mississippi Fairness Act, passed the Mississippi House Wednesday after passing the Senate last month, the Associated Press reported. This is not the first time Reeves has vocalized his opposition to trans athletes being included in sports. The governor took to Twitter shortly after President Joe Biden signed an executive order Jan. 20, to enable trans athletes who have gone through male puberty to compete in women’s sports. He called the President’s new policy “a radical social experiment”. Organizations and advocates across the country are fighting back as similar bills are being introduced in at least 20 other U.S. states. LGBTQ advocates are calling these efforts “coordinated attacks” on the transgender community.

The usual critics, such as the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the radical Human Rights Campaign (HRC) are claiming these laws harm people who deny their biological sex and it is an effort to “erase” them.

“We are witnessing a coordinated effort to limit and erase trans existence across the country,” the HRC tweeted.

Reports show that female athletes are losing competition against biological men, thus also losing scholarships and other opportunities.

