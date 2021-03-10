WATCH: ESPN Soccer Analyst Crushed by Wall in Shocking Studio Accident

Soccer journalist Carlos Orduz was crushed by a falling wall of a TV set in a shocking video that has gone viral this week.

The video starts with typical programming as the Spanish-speaking TV hosts talk about the day’s news. But as one of the journalists takes his place at the table, a large, clearly weighty section of the set falls in toward the hosts catching Orduz just below his neck and brutally slamming his face into the desk in front of him.

The incident left his colleagues frozen in stunned silence.

Fortunately, Orduz later told fans that he suffered no serious injuries from the accident, TMZ reported.

“I want to tell you that I’m fine. Thank God,” the journalist said in a video update.

“They’ve already checked me, absolutely nothing happened apart from the scare,” Orduz added.

