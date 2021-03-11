Heat’s Meyers Leonard Fined $50k for Antisemitic Slur

The NBA announced on Thursday that Heat center Meyers Leonard has been suspended one week and fined $50k for saying an antisemitic slur during a Twitch live stream.

The NBA said that Leonard will also be “required to participate in a cultural diversity program.”

The incident occurred while Leonard was playing Call of Duty, an online video game. At one point, Leonard can be heard saying, “F—— cowards, don’t f—— snipe at me you f—— k— b—-,” according to the Sun Sentinel.

The NBA issued a statement announcing that Leonard would be “away” from the team for a while.

Leonard followed that up by apologizing for using the slur. Though, he said he didn’t know what the word meant at the time.

“The 2012 first-round pick joined the Heat as part of a four-team trade in July 2019,” according to Bleacher Report. “He spent the first seven years of his NBA career with the Portland Trail Blazers.”

