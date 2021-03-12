Report: Nebraska Looking to Back Out of Oklahoma Game

The University of Nebraska is looking to cancel its always anticipated game with the University of Oklahoma on Sept. 18.

Sports reporter Brett McMurphy broke the news on Friday noting that the Cornhuskers are trying to get the upcoming game canceled:

Nebraska is trying to get out of playing Oklahoma on Sept. 18, sources told @Stadium. The Cornhuskers have contacted other schools to play in Lincoln on that date, sources said. The game was scheduled to mark 50th anniversary of 1971 "Game of the Century" b/w No. 1 NU & No. 2 OU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) March 12, 2021

It is possible that Nebraska is just trying to reschedule hoping to cancel a tough game to juice their stats, but the team didn’t give a reason so far.

For its part, Oklahoma Athletic Director Joe Castiglione said that as far as his school is concerned, the game will go on as scheduled.

Citing the “game of the century,” Castiglione told fans they are looking forward to the game.

“We’ve been looking forward to celebrating these two storied programs and have collaborated on various aspects of what promises to be a special weekend,” Castiglione wrote in a Friday tweet. “We fully intend and expect to play the game as it is scheduled.”

In response to inquiries I’ve received this morning…… pic.twitter.com/t7rVYL0NpJ — Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) March 12, 2021

“In 2012, Nebraska and Oklahoma agreed to play a home-and-home series in 2021 and 2022, renewing their rivalry from the Big Eight/Big 12. The teams in 2016 added another home-and-home series for 2029 (Norman) and 2030 (Lincoln),” ESPN noted.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.