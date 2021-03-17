Several high-profile athletes joined the mainstream media in denouncing Tuesday’s string Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings as anti-Asian hate, despite no evidence to support the claim.

Georgia State Patrol troopers arrested Woodstock, Georgia, resident Robert Aaron Long, 21, a white male, for the murders of six Asian women, one white woman, and one white man. A Hispanic man was also wounded in the attack.

There was rampant media speculation that the murderer was motivated by animus against Asians, based solely on the race of the shooter and the majority of victims. However, according to a confession obtained from the alleged shooter, police say Long targeted the parlors because he saw them as facilitators for his sexual addiction.

Atlanta serial killer suspect told police the massage parlor shootings were not racially motivated, that he wanted to eliminate locations he saw as ‘temptations’ for his sex addiction pic.twitter.com/0YGT6ffaSq — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 17, 2021

Captain Jay Baker with Cherokee Country Sheriff's Office said: "The suspect did take responsibility for the shootings. He said that early on, once we began the interviews with him. He claims that it was not racially motivated." pic.twitter.com/0flRDwb9f8 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 17, 2021

Despite the official determinations of the shooter’s motives, many in the sports world immediately blamed “racism” for the attacks because so many of the victims were Asian women.

Former Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade, for instance, quickly jumped to Twitter to decry the murders as an example of “racism” and pushed the hashtag, #StopAsianHate.

Wade was hardly alone in assuming the crime was race-related and using social media to push the claim. Many others also beat that drum:

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

standing in solidarity and love with the asian community. there is NO place for hate. — Chiney Ogwumike (@chiney) March 17, 2021

My heart goes out to my Asian Family and the entire community! A lot of Hate and misappropriation and unfair treatment.. let’s stand with them and lift them up in their time of grief, I pray we all see the beauty in eachother and love in our hearts. 🙏🏾❤️ — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 17, 2021

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

SICK about what happened here in ATL yesterday, my Condolences go out to the family’s & loved ones who were affected by this tragedy😞 Nothing else needs to be said… I’m with you!❤️

STOP ASIAN HATE!!!!!! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) March 17, 2021

Sending love, support, and solidarity to the Asian community. We cannot accept hate in any form and must all do our part to be better people. #StopAsianHate — Tobias Harris (@tobias31) March 17, 2021

We must call out racism when we see it. ⬇️ #StopAsianHate https://t.co/IFpas6VQjk — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 17, 2021

Hard to start the day reading the news out of Atlanta. Praying for the grieving families and (tho motives aren’t yet clear) for the Asian Am community in fear of a growing trend of threats. My heart’s cry is that these headlines do not return as regular fixtures post-pandemic. — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) March 17, 2021

The rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans is recent since the start of COVID, but the marginalization is embedded in this country’s history — joon (@joonlee) March 17, 2021

The rise of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander communities must stop – there is no place for hate, xenophobia or racism. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Ndv4sdEE3i — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) March 16, 2021

Racism isn’t just one race. Sad we’ve got to continue to see hatred among us all. 🙏🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) March 17, 2021

PLEASE pay attention to the violence against Asians in our country https://t.co/uwLueAjgde — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) March 17, 2021

Some of the victims have been identified. The names include: Paul Andre Michels, 54, Xiaojie Tan, 49, Daoyou Feng, 44, and Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, were killed. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, was injured.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.