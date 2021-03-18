Ex-NFL Player Kellen Winslow II Sued Over Allegations of Sexual Misconduct at CA Gym

An elderly woman has filed a lawsuit against ex-NFL player Kellen Winslow II, accusing him of shocking sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated at a California gym in 2019.

The woman, who was 77 when she claims that Winslow accosted her, says that the former Cleveland Browns player committed lewd acts in front of her including pointing at his exposed, erect penis and saying, “Do you see this, do you like it,” Outkick reported.

The woman claims that Winslow did it again about two weeks later, this time inside the fitness center’s Jacuzzi.

The woman is suing Winslow for unspecified damages, and saying she has “suffered and continues to suffer great pain of mind and body, shock, [and] emotional distress.”

Winslow was eventually convicted of assaulting three women and handed a 14-year sentence in February.

The Former NFL player was convicted of raping a 59-year-old homeless woman in 2018, exposing himself to a 59-year-old woman, and fondling himself in front of a 78-year-old woman in 2019. He was also accused of raping a 17-year-old hitchhiker, but a jury could not agree on the charge.

San Diego County Superior Court Judge Blaine Bowman described Winslow as a sexual predator and noted that he carefully chose vulnerable women as his victims.

“The vulnerability of the victims was no accident. It was the type of victim that you sought out yourself because you felt that perhaps they wouldn’t report the crime,” the judge said.

