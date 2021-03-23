WATCH: Gunshots Fired During Scuffle at MMA Fight

A fan fired two gunshots in the air during an MMA fight held in the parking lot of a Florida bar called the Bamboo Room.

Armando Gonzalez, the president of the Rize Fighting Championship, told ABC 25 that the shots were fired after fans got in a scuffle in the audience of the match.

“It was kind of scary for a lot of people we were definitely in shock to see something like that happen,” Gonzalez told the station.

Former MMA fighter Hector Lombard was recording video at the event when the shots were fired.

“This guy just shot his handgun in the middle of a melee at an amateur show. Shameful and pathetic cowardly behavior ruined a great night of fights. We went undefeated great job to our champions,” Lombard wrote on his Instagram post.

Bamboo co-owner Darren Cummings said that the incident shocked everyone and he noted that he will likely no longer rent the space to Gonzalez for his events.

“For us, I’m not sure we are going to allow these events anymore in our parking lot,” Cummings said. “We will stick to out we do which is more live music.”

For his part, Gonzalez said he will look to increasing security at his MMA fight events. His Rize Fighting organization has no connection with Dana White’s Ultimate Fighting Championship organization.

