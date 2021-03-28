Fauci Says MLB Coronavirus Restrictions Could Relax by ‘Late Spring’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that he expects Major League Baseball will be able to begin relaxing its coronavirus restrictions in “late spring.”

“I would expect that as we get through the summer — late spring, early summer — there’s going to be a relaxation where you’re going to have more and more people allowed into baseball parks, very likely separated with seating, very likely continue to wear masks,” Fauci told CBS’s Face the Nation.

OPENING DAY DURING COVID: What will baseball season look like this year? Dr. Fauci says to expect an incremental relaxing of restrictions "late spring, early summer", allowing more people into ball parks with mitigation measures in place. pic.twitter.com/mtKC0vSVGo — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) March 28, 2021

Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, went on to say that as the nation sees more people vaccinated, the restrictions will naturally subside.

“I think if we do it correctly and we get the vaccines out at the rate we’re doing, that will happen,” Fauci added.

The league has softened its stance a little in recent months. For a time no fans were allowed in the parks, but recently the league allowed the teams to craft their coronavirus policies in observance of the rules put in place by local governments.

Still, the league has set out a specific plan for players and staff and testing for the virus is strictly plotted out.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.