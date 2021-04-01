Brooklyn Nets star Keven Durant engaged in a homophobic rant aimed at Michael Rapaport after the actor accused him of being too “sensitive” during a post-game interview.

Rapaport posted screenshots to Twitter revealing the short feud between himself and the NBA star that included a series of obscenity-filled taunts by Durant.

“I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think [Kevin Durant] would be among them,” Rapaport tweeted Tuesday. “The [snake emoji] himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right?”

Rapaport added a series of screenshots to the tweet:

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The 🐍 himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

It appears that Durant’s ire was raised back in December when Rapaport slammed the NBA player after an interview.

“KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the [TNT] crew after the game,” Rapaport tweeted in December. “DAMNIT he’s super sensitive about everything. Don’t do the interview.”

Durant slammed Rapaport for the comment.

“‘I heard it all before u c***. I swear ima spit in your face when I see your dirty ass,” Durant reportedly replied.

“Meet me on w 17th tomorrow at 10. Or better yet. What’s your address?” Durant added according to the screenshots.

“All u do is c*** suck other men for attention… Your life is a joke u F***in pale c*** sucker,” he wrote.

“Your wife doesn’t even respect your b**** a**,” he added.

Rapaport also tweeted to fans the beginnings of the feud:

This is a perfect example of how it started vs how it ended @KDTrey5 pic.twitter.com/RzVu2Akxw7 — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 31, 2021

Durant apologized on Tuesday after the actor revealed the screenshots. Still, he tried to characterize the rants as good-natured banter between himself and Rapaport. He added that he would never try to instigate a physical confrontation with Rapaport.

Durant also had criticism for how Rapaport handled the whole situation.

“Wow u acting brand new now?? We been talking like this for years and u get serious today. Wowww. Smhhh,” Durant tweeted.

